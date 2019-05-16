80-Year-Old Challis Woman Killed in Crash Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-An 80-year-old Challis woman died after a single vehicle crash into lava rock near Carey on Tuesday.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 3:23 p.m. Lawana Knox was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer east on Highway 93 when she went off the road, down an embankment and hit lava rock.

ISP says Knox was flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she died from her injuries. ISP says she had been wearing a seat belt.