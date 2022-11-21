Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck

Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck

Blaine County Sheriff's Office

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley in Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Filed Under: Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Carey, crash
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX