This is heartbreaking. Idaho State Police say alcohol and speed may have been involved in a crash that left two dead, including a child. It happened late Sunday near Buhl. Troopers explain a 2024 Dodge Ram was moving along East 4800 North, not far from North 800 East. Just after 6:30, the truck left the road and rolled several times. The 39-year-old driver and a child were pronounced dead at the scene. A second child was taken by helicopter to the hospital, and a third was taken from the scene in a personal vehicle. Only one of the four was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was closed for three hours for investigation and cleanup. No identities have been released at the time of this writing.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s, Castleford Fire, Buhl Police Department, and Buhl QRU.

This Followed Another Terrible Tragedy in the Mountains of Boise County

It was a very difficult weekend on Idaho roads. Over the weekend, a family of four was traveling in a car that plunged into a river in Boise County. Two died, and two survived. That happened near Atlanta, in a remote part of the state’s central highlands. Troopers say the family in that deadly crash was traveling from Star. The two who survived, a woman and a child, were said to have minor injuries. There appear to be few details on the cause of the Atlanta crash.