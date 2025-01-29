A Survival Tip for the Day When the Yellowstone Caldera Erupts

Although it wasn’t as strong as the quake that rocked central Idaho on Monday, the rumbling that rattled Yellowstone probably raised more concerns about the fallout.

One of my coworkers raised this question after Monday’s temblor. I guess the supervolcano below Yellowstone National Park is a bigger threat to an eruption than much of Idaho.

While I’m told there is a caldera beneath the Snake River Valley, it doesn’t get anywhere near the attention of what’s bubbling underneath the park. W’m told if it gets angry then most lives in North America will be wiped out.

The fossil record tells us the super volcano burps every 700,000 years, give or take millennia.

This is the stuff that makes for compelling TV and cinema melodrama, but most of us don’t expect it to happen tomorrow. From what I’ve read, the scientific consensus is that it won’t happen soon. This comes from the same people who arbitrarily told you to stand six feet apart five years ago.

The area that would be safe (after the earth stopped shaking) would be west of the Cascades, which is to say the liberals along the Left Coast would be left to build a new world. Maybe the paradise they’re always rambling on about. They just won’t have anyone growing their dinner and will have to become carnivores.

Look nobody is guaranteed to live forever. If the caldera surprises us and wakes up sometime soon, there is a proper response. Put your head between your legs and kiss your bottom goodbye!

