A big quake there could rattle the walls here. And we’re talking about the possibility of a really big shake. Details were released in late April. You can get more by clicking here. If it reads a little dry, then you can get the alarmism from the Washington Post, which suggests a quake is expected and possibly very soon, with a massive magnitude 8.0 on the Richter scale.

Photo by Çağlar Oskay on Unsplash Photo by Çağlar Oskay on Unsplash loading...

The Cascadia Subduction Zone extends from Vancouver south to northern California. It is one of the most heavily populated stretches of western North America and has some of the most expensive property on the planet.

The scientists believe it could result in an epic tsunami, which would add to the misery of survivors.

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash Photo by NOAA on Unsplash loading...

The last similar quake was 325 years ago, and the average occurrence of a disaster that size is roughly 400 years. Average means it could happen sooner or later. The folks in lab coats say it could be something that happens any day and could happen with very little warning. Then there would be aftershocks, some of which could be the size of large earthquakes rather than mild shaking.

While it’s highly unlikely we would see ocean water pouring into Idaho, you can imagine what it would mean for river traffic, dam structures, and commerce. A larger amount of Idaho produce leaves the Port of Lewiston and heads west. Highways and railroads wouldn’t necessarily be in any better condition.

The writer at the Washington Post says scientists say global warming could make things even worse, but that may be more of an editorial judgment than reality. No matter how you measure it, a quake of that size would be devastating under any climate.

Get our free mobile app