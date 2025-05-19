Are You Prepared?

We’re not in any danger, but I wouldn’t want to be a sea creature off the coast of Oregon. An undersea volcano looks like it’s about to spew. I read the story a few days ago and gathered that an eruption was considered imminent. As some of you know, we’ve seen recently a lot of geological activity in the region.

Some mild earthquakes last week are a constant reminder that this is a volatile corner of the planet.

We’re not exactly waiting on the Apocalypse, although. I have some neighbors who’ve been preparing for a long time.

You Could Place a Bet on What's Next

I’m curious about which happens first, a major earthquake in the region, or a devastating eruption on the level of what we saw 45 years ago this month. To be precise, 45 years ago this past Sunday.

At some point, it’s quite possible we could see a combination of a major quake and a major eruption, but I’m not sure we’re looking at this in my lifetime. What transpired in May of 1980 was one for the ages. But it wasn’t nearly as catastrophic as the Yellowstone Caldera blowing its stack.

You Will Get a Warning

I’m sure there would be warnings before that happens. I’m not sure it’s going to make much of a difference for millions who’ve no place to hide.

According to what I’ve read, it would cover much of the lower 48 states in deep ash. If history is any guide.

