Ada County Prosecutor Appointed Twin Falls Judge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls County has a new magistrate judge that has served as a deputy prosecutor in the Treasure Valley.

The Fifth Judicial District announced the appointment of Benjamin Harmer as the replacement for Judge Roger Harris as Twin Falls County Magistrate Judge.

Harmer has served as Ada County Deputy Prosecuting attorney and has practiced law since 2003. He has also served as a deputy prosecutor in Bannock County.

Harmer, age 43, is a graduate of Brigham Young University and received his Juris Doctorate from South Methodist University.

Three other lawyers, including two from Twin Falls, interviewed Friday for the position. The Magistrates Commission Chairman Honorable Eric Wildman said Harmer will be a great addition to the county and judiciary.