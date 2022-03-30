List of Candidates to Replace Lincoln County Judge Released

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Fifth Judicial District has released a list of seven candidates to replace a retiring Lincoln County magistrate judge. Trial Court Administrator Shelly Tubbs announced Honorable Mark Ingram will be retiring on July 15, this year and released the names of the six attorney candidates who have applied for the position. They include C. Ira Dillman of Twin Falls, Luke Hagelberg of Sandpoint, Marilyn Paul of Shoshone, Michael Seib of Jerome, Jeremy Vaughn of Filer, and Eric Wannamaker of Moscow. The Fifth Judicial Magistrates Commission will choose one out of the list of candidates to serve as the new magistrate judge. The public can comment on the candidates by getting a questionnaire from the Trial Cout Administrator either by calling 208-736-4085 or go to www.fithjudicialdistrict.com. The questionnaires must be returned before May 02, 2022, to the Trial Court Administrator at P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303-0126.

