Assistant Gooding County Public Defender Chosen as Lincoln County Judge
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant public defender for Gooding County has been chosen as the next Lincoln County judge. The Fifth Judicial Magistrate Commission pick Brendon Ash, 34, out of six high-qualified candidates who applied for the position of Lincoln County Magistrate Judge. Ash will fill fill the position left open by Honorable Judge Mark Ingram who retired in mid-July. Ash has practiced law for 15 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho. In a statement issued by Judge Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Ash will serve Lincoln County with dignity, courage and integrity." Ash will serve an 18-month probationary period and then will be placed on a public ballot for retention election, if accepted, will serve four years.
