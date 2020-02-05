Alaska Airlines Adding Daily Flight From Boise to Washington

It seems like things continue to improve at the Boise Airport as more flights are added. I'm hoping for more direct flights and less connectors in the near future, but for now we have a new option from Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines is adding a new daily non-stop flight from Boise to Everett, Washington.

According to an article on idahonews.com, the flights will become available starting on June 18th of this year.

The daily flight is set to leave at 7 a.m. every morning and will return by 9:40 p.m. the same day.

Alaska Airlines will also offer a non-stop flight to L.A. twice a day beginning in March.

With a boyfriend living out of town, I've become a bit of a frequent flyer, so I love seeing more flights offered.

If you are unfamiliar with where Everett, Washington is, it's just 45 minutes outside of Seattle. No word yet on the price for this trip.