AMBER ALERT: Jerome County Teen May Have Been Kidnapped

UPDATE: Teen found alive in Arizona. Alleged kidnapper arrested.

Idaho State Police and FBI are looking for a teenage female from Jerome County that might be headed towards Las Vegas against her will.

According to information provided in a press release by the Jerome Police Department , Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez,17, is 5'3" and weighs 122 pounds. She might be wearing a work uniform from the Wendy's restaurant on South Lincoln Street in Jerome.

Police believe she might be in the company of Miguel Perez, 18, and could be headed to Las Vegas. The vehicle they are traveling in is described as a 2015, black Audi A4, with license plate 2J83179.

Miguel Perez / ISP

Please call 208-324-4328, or 9-1-1, if you see the vehicle.