I believe it’s safe to say anyone over 50 has memories of the eruption at Mount Saint Helens, and anyone under 50 has heard plenty of stories from people who were impacted by the blast. It happened shortly before my high school graduation, and I spent the summer in a mobile home guarding a construction site at my family’s camp. We had an outdoor fire pit, and friends would come by a few nights a week to visit. The ash in the atmosphere brought about a cold summer, and we huddled around the fire.

Cameras Were Standing By Before It Spewed

Because the volcano gave a long warning before it blew, there were plenty of cameras trained on the event when it suddenly erupted on a May morning in 1980. I hadn’t thought about it lately, but a video appeared in my YouTube feed over the weekend, and you can hear the reaction of scientists as things suddenly got very busy. For observers, it was probably a once-in-a-lifetime event (I don’t think they want to see another so close to civilization). Watch the video at this link.

People Talk About a Foreign Landscape

I remember a guy at work who grew up in Buhl and described the aftermath as three days of darkness. Mining engineer Darr Moon was a student at the University of Idaho in Moscow. The next morning was surreal as students woke up and looked at a sea of ash covering everything in sight.

Some people were close to the event, still missing, and will probably never be found. The 50th anniversary is just three and a half years away.