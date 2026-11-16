Buyer’s remorse arrived early. I expect it in January, when the commies take over Capitol Hill. I don’t believe they are tipping their hand quite yet, but a video featuring the Governor of New Jersey on the network formerly known as MSNBC. The lefties are already plotting to shred the design of the founders. Scrapping the Electoral College is an old goal of the ghouls. The woman claims her constituents don’t get the same input as voters in Wyoming, which has a much smaller population, when it comes to electing presidents. A simple online search shows that New Jersey has nearly five times the EC votes.

I'm Not Sure We're a Warlike People

I vacillate on talk of an upcoming civil war in America, because I can’t see a comfortable people putting down their screens and going into the streets. But go ahead and upend more than 230 years of a constitutional order designed to protect us from the tyranny of the majority, and some people will pick up their guns. If that makes anyone else uncomfortable, things can get nasty very quickly. Professor Robert Pape is a political scientist, and while I often consider him an alarmist, he claims his track record on these predictions is solid, and he sees trouble, however. He sees leftist overreach as the only probable cause. These people were elected due to high fuel costs, and now they plan a socialist remake. And don’t forget, they like costly energy.

I know some guys in Idaho who are drooling over the prospect of playing hero in a second civil war. This isn’t the movies, and many of them are old and out-of-shape men like me.

There are Some Comparisons from Recent History

What would this look like in a modern society? I’m reminded of a song I heard long, long ago. The Troubles in Northern Ireland are probably a good comparison. People who looked like each other, spoke the same language, and sometimes had worked side-by-side and intermarried did horrible things to each other. There’s nothing romantic about torturing and killing your neighbors.

My hope, my prayer, is that we get another election cycle before the manifesto gets implemented. Then we can push these people aside and get back to the basics that have created one of the most stable economies and governments on earth. I live in Idaho, and while the people here may not be at each other’s throats, we’re subject to economic disruptions and would pay a price if the trucks stopped arriving at the stores. As the Boy Scouts say, “Be prepared”. Since posting a similar version of this essay on Substack, I came across a piece from another writer. He explains that old folks don’t fight wars, and we’re a nation of seniors!