An Idaho Guy Offers Tips on Traveling Wyoming

First, let me start with something good about Wyoming. The Governor is Mark Gordon. My mother was Clan Gordon. The Gordons are known for their intelligence, good looks, and shining personalities. Bydand! Another good thing about Wyoming is that the people would’ve voted for someone else if Gordon had been a Democrat. They don’t like liberals in Wyoming and I salute the good people.

On the negative side, I once spent a night in Cheyenne. My hotel was next to a rail yard, where cars were stacked at 3:00 a.m. I gave up on sleep and checked out and headed for Idaho. On a better note, the bike hanging on the back of my Jeep didn’t get stolen. It was so cold I believe the thieves had all checked into jail to stay warm for the night.

I stopped a few hours later at a gas station on a mountaintop. Snow was blowing sideways and the thermometer had warmed above zero. I pumped gas and went inside for a coffee. The clerk acted as if I was an intrusive species. Maybe he thought I was a dentist. It appeared he didn’t spend much time on personal hygiene.

By midday, I had reached Rock Springs. I stopped at a diner just off Route 80 and had some lunch. The food was great and there happened to be a gaggle of women in red hats having a meeting. I didn’t stick around after lunch. I had read about Rock Springs and the place sounded downright dangerous.

A few years later I returned to Wyoming and spent much of a week in Jackson. A steak dinner was $75 dollars and the place is filled with liberals! No wonder so many of them have become vegetarians. It’s all they can afford. Grand Teton National Park was lovely, aside from the bears, who are much more carnivorous.

Someday I may go back to Wyoming. I’d like to visit Nebraska and I hate flying.