Moose Charges Onto Soccer Field During Youth Game Near Idaho

Their first mistake was entering their kids into a soccer league. I suppose it’s a fine game for girls but it’s no way to raise red-blooded American boys. According to Field and Stream, this took place at a youth soccer game in Jackson Hole.

With attention focused on the game, it looks like a lot of parents didn’t even notice there was a large moose nearby until it made its way to midfield. In a video posted to Facebook by one parent, you can witness the instant chaos. Notice some people and a guy on a bicycle attempted to scare away the animal. While moose are shy, they’re also ornery. Every wildlife biologist and law enforcer I’ve ever had a conversation with about moose doesn’t recommend confrontation. In other words, getaway!

The story says some parents did see the animal from across the street but never expected it to cross over to the field. I was visiting Jackson a few years ago when a massive bull blocked traffic in front of me. It acted as if we weren’t even there and was taller than the Chevy Suburban in front of me.

We need to remind ourselves that the wild animals aren’t getting closer to us, we’re getting closer to them. A few weeks ago, we had a mountain lion in my neighborhood. I should point out my neighborhood didn’t exist 25 years ago. Jackson practically abuts Grand Teton National Park. I was on a park trail a few years ago and there was a sign warning that grizzly bears had been spotted on the trail every other day for the previous month. I cut my hike short.