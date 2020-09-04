Anchor Bistro And Bar Temporarily Closed Until September 10th

The Anchor Bistro and Bar made the announcement earlier this week that they would close the restaurant due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. They have decided to remain closed until next week.

In the original post, The Anchor shared on their Facebook page that they would be closed September 1st until September 4th because an employee tested positive for COVID 19. The restaurant then made the announcement that they will remain closed until Thursday September 10th as a precaution.

They also emphasized this is the first time an employee has tested positive and they have taken all precautions necessary since the pandemic first hit. They are making sure that the restaurant, it's staff and customers are healthy and safe. Plus, the good news is they will be open for the start of the NFL season so you can go enjoy some food and drinks while watching some football.

I commend the Anchor for being so transparent and taking caution. I am incredibly sad that they are closed since it is one of my favorite places in Twin Falls to eat. I think I have gone up to 3 times in one week. Don't judge me! For now I will patiently wait until September 10th when we can go enjoy some of that amazing food and atmosphere again while watching some football.