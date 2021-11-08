TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Parents with children ages five and up are now able to schedule appointments at South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) for COVID-19 vaccinations. To schedule an appointment through SCPHD parents or guardians can call 208-737-5966. The U.S. Centers for Disease recently said the Pfizer vaccines were ok to be administered to younger children.

The South Central Health said case numbers of COVID-19 have hit record numbers among children during September and October. The number of cases in children has doubled since last year in the central Idaho region. When the Delta variant hit Idaho in mid-summer the case numbers began to increase slowly and jumped by the time school started, according to data from SCPHD. “It is a relief to finally be at a place we can offer this protection for our kids,” said Melody Bowyer, SCPHD District Director in a prepared statement. “COVID-19 infections in children more than doubled this fall compared to last. We want to bring normalcy back to our kids lives and to do that we need to slow this virus. Vaccination is the most effective way to do it.”

SCPH noted that children 12 to 17-year-old didn't see the same increase because they had access to a vaccine however, the vaccination rate remains low among teens. For more information on this, you can go to the SCPHD website.

