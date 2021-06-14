Another Sign of a Housing Crisis in Twin Falls, ID

I’m not judging the guy in the picture. For all I know he may be waiting for a shop to open or was recently priced out of a home. This was just after 7 o’clock, Sunday morning. In a nice part of town. At first, I worried he might be dead. Then his left arm rose as if to swat at a fly. The temperature at sunrise was 55 degrees and is expected to top off at 100.. He must have been chilly early.

This is what the globalist elites have in store for the rest of us.

An 800 square foot apartment in the Boise suburb of Meridian is now renting for $1800 a month. The median price of a home there is now well above one-half million dollars.

This is being driven mainly (but not wholly) by California and Oregon exiles. Fears they would bring liberal politics here are unfounded. They’re generally more conservative than the inhabitants of an already deep red state. They’re also, in some instances, social Darwinists.

We’ve got a labor shortage but if you can’t afford a place near work, then what are you going to do? Camp outside until the door opens?

We do get some liberals here. Mostly Hollywood types, John Kerry and George Soros in Ketchum. A tent city is being erected there for the waiters, pool cleaners and hedge trimmers. So much for libs being for the little guy. You can’t keep valuables in a tent and we get some violent summer thunderstorms. Winter in the mountains…

I’ve been there some spring days when the temperature is in the 30s and here in the 70s.

This is what the globalist elites have in store for the rest of us.

Many of the campers living in the tents know very little English and fear if they speak out, they’ll get a ticket back to Honduras. Any wonder the elites want an open southern border?