26 Bucks for a Few Groceries in Idaho is Obscene

I picked up four items and spent 26 dollars. Oatmeal, raisins some soy milk, and some seasoning for chicken. How can the working poor make ends meet?

I’ve been seeing the same car in a local parking lot during the overnight hours. The driver sleeps inside. I accidentally woke the poor guy up a month ago. At the time, I thought it was somebody trying to get a bit of shut-eye. Weeks later, I now understand it’s someone who can’t afford a place to stay, but appears to drive off to a job before sunrise.

Is this becoming more prevalent as people struggle to balance eating and a home? I’m not aware of anyone addressing this in local government, and let’s be honest, it isn’t a local government obligation. Twin Falls City Councilman Spencer Cutler told me a newly arrived transplant wants a building moratorium. The irony of the request is a bit audacious. Also, stopping building expansion would only worsen the housing crisis.

He rightfully pointed out that as the government printed trillions of new dollars, it fueled spending on limited goods and drove up prices. It also devalues the currency you earn.

Things aren’t much better around the state. A friend works for a TV station in Idaho Falls. She told me the young news staff members are making 13 dollars an hour. They could make more money flipping burgers. You can say they chose the wrong career, and I get that, but a lot of people aren’t making enough to get by. This doesn’t bode well for our future.

