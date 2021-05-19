Are The Dandelions Worse In Twin Falls This Year Or Is It Just Me?

Seriously, this has to be the worst year of dandelions we have ever had. We didn't do anything different, we didn't miss a step in our yard prep that we have done in years past, I just feel like it is so much worse.

We have been pulling these suckers, spraying them with weed killer, mowing them over and they just keep coming back with vengeance. I have noticed that our other neighbors seem to have more dandelions this year as well but I am curious if maybe there is something going on with our neighborhood because it is getting out of hand.

I have a few friends and coworkers say that they were having an extra amount of trouble getting the dandelions under control as well. Is it just us? Seriously I have to know.

Also, does anyone have any advice on how to get these little jerks under control? Something that isn't going to kill my grass, hurt my dogs or kill my garden? Everything that has worked for us in years past doesn't seem to be doing the trick. I am trying to be a good neighbor and keep them at bay so other people's yards don't get inundated with dandelion seeds and cause this issue for them as well. However, like I said this seems to be a neighborhood thing at least, if not a whole Twin Falls thing.

