Ath Donut: New Fresh Donuts Available Now In Twin Falls

I have been scoping this place out for a while now, Ath Donut is officially open in Twin Falls. It is located in the Fred Myer shopping center and it was packed for National Donut Day.

Today, Friday June 4th is National Donut Day and now Twin Falls has another option for donuts. I was fortunate enough to be able to try them out today and honestly it was phenomenal. It was fresh and not too sweet. I had the blueberry one and it was one of the best donuts I have ever had in my life.

Don't get me wrong I still absolutely love Jim Bob's but Ath might give them a run for their money. And if you check them out they have a bunch of different options for flavors. I really want to try the gummy bar, I have no idea what it is but I want it. And of course you can get some coffee and tea too if you like that kind of thing.

Apparently they also have Boba tea which I still have never tried but have heard amazing things about. They have so much to offer. If you aren't a sweets for breakfast person then you can also check them out for lunch they are offering sandwiches too. Just sounds like a great little place to check out and eat some awesome food and drink specialty drinks.

I might have to try one of their smoothies too. I feel like this place has everything!

