Valentine's Day is right around the corner and the pressure is on to get the right gift for your significant other. Do you get flowers, a stuffed animal, jewelry, or chocolate? From a female perspective, what do you get your person? It is tough every year to try and figure out what to get, but as everyone knows; you can't go wrong with sweets. Everyone enjoys something sweet from time to time and here are a few places you may want to check out for some sweet treats, or possibly a gift card for your person this Valentine's Day.

Sweet T's Is Delicious for Some Good Cupcakes

sweet t's loading...

If you are looking for a place to get some delicious pastries or a gift card then look no further than Sweet T's, located near downtown Twin Falls. Their cupcakes will have you coming back for more and wish you had bought a bigger box the first time around. To add a little spice to them, you can even have alcohol-infused cupcakes. Nothing says, "I love you," like cupcakes.

Crumbl Cookies is a Great Gift Anytime

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

If cupcakes aren't your style or you are looking for variety, then Crumbl Cookies is the perfect place for you. They offer different types of cookies every week, as well as ice cream. Gift cards are a great idea or even a box of cookies. Make sure to check their app or website every Monday to see what new types of flavors are out that week.

Cloverleaf Creamery is an Ice Cream Lover's Dream

Cloverleaf Creamery - Google Maps Cloverleaf Creamery - Google Maps loading...

Sweet pastries aren't for everyone and for some people a sweet treat can mean ice cream. There is no better ice cream I have had than Cloverleaf in Buhl. There is also a location in downtown Twin inside of South Market on 2nd. They have the softest, smoothest, tastiest ice cream I have ever had and I would never turn them down. It is a great place to take someone for dessert after your Valentine's day meal.

Two for One at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Twin Falls

Credit: Monique Carrati on Unsplash Credit: Monique Carrati on Unsplash loading...

Chocolates are the go-to for most people on the holidays, especially Valentine's day. It is always tough to pick where to get them from, but in Twin, there is an extra reason to choose Rock Mountain Chocolate Factory. It is located inside Cold Stone Creamery, which makes it a two for one. You can get some ice cream for yourself while you pick out your chocolates or you can get a gift card for both. There are multiple options, but having both in one location makes for a great place to stop at.

Frederickson's is Local and Has Great Chocolate

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Supporting local places is always a great way to go, plus you get freshly made chocolate and candies. Fredrickson's has been in Twin Falls since 1936 and has some of the best chocolate selection you will find in the Magic Valley. Supporting local businesses is more important than ever before and it is a win/win if you choose Fredrickson's. They get your business and you get delicious chocolates...and maybe some make it to your significant other.

Daisy's Confections is Fun for Everyone

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

Daisy's Old Time Confections isn't your typical candy store. They have a restaurant inside with salad, soups, sandwiches, and a dessert menu that you can't beat anywhere else. If you are forced to bring the kids along then they have volcanos, sundaes, and of course candy. It is a great place for the whole family, or possibly a place to go after dinner to enjoy some dessert and take some sweets home.

Ath Donuts is Great for Breakfast Sweets

PC: Courtney Salmon PC: Courtney Salmon loading...

Ice cream, chocolates, cupcakes, and cookies may not be you or your significant other's thing. If you prefer more of a breakfast sweet treat then trying Ath Donuts is the way to go. Nothing says, "I love you," like a box full of donuts. Imagine rolling over with your person standing there with a box of donuts for you in bed. That sounds like a great way to start the day and a delicious way as well. Ath has some of the best donuts around and you won't be disappointed.

Kiwi Loco Adds a Variety of Sweets

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

If you are having issues with which way to go in terms of sweets, Kiwi Loco adds a wide variety for you. They over soft-served yogurt, for a healthy snack. They have decorative cookies for great occasions and they also offer decorated and creative donuts. Donuts, yogurt, and cookies all sound like a great option for me. Stop at one place and get a little bit of everything. You both will be glad you did.

Jim Bob's Bakery is Always a Good Choice

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

With donuts being an option, make sure to stop by Jim Bob's Bakery as well. They have been around Twin Falls for a while and offer some great donuts. There are so many options with donuts in the bakery, you can't go wrong with any of them, but there is a reason Jim Bob's has been around the longest. Very few people on this planet would complain about donuts for Valentine's day, and if they do, that is their loss.

These are just a few of the places around town to stop at for sweet treats this Valentine's day. There are some I am forgetting, but these are a few that you should stop by. You may have to do some hard research and try them out. It is a tough job, but if you need help deciding where to go, I am more than willing to help taste test with you. Whatever you decide to do this Valentine's day make sure to spoil your significant other with something sweet. Everyone deserves a little treat, especially on the day of love.

