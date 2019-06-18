ATV Driver Hits South Idaho Camper’s Dog; Kills It, Keeps Going

A man operating an all-terrain vehicle 90 miles north of Twin Falls struck and killed a dog owned by a family camping nearby, and didn't stop to assist.

The incident happened over Father's Day weekend near Worswick Hot Springs, which is approximately 20 miles north of Fairfield. An 8-year-old, female Jack Russell was struck by a man driving a newer model, 4-seat, blue and black RZR, which had a utility style side by side behind the driver. The dog passed away shortly after being struck.

"I didn't see it happen, but my dad--who's dog it was--was the only one in camp at the time," said Evan Arrington, who shared details about the incident on the Twin Falls / Rants & Raves Facebook page on June 17.

Arrington was camping with six other adults and four children.

"My cousin's 6-year-old daughter was not far from the dog," said Arrington. "I want to try to raise awareness on trail etiquette. Please people, when passing any occupied campsite, just slow down a bit."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Greg Jannetta at 208-737-6014, and we'll put you in contact with the family.