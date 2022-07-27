Hiking and camping season is in full swing right now, and with summer break more than half over, the amount of time to take a trip before school starts up again is winding down. Idaho is home to some of the best hiking and camping areas in the country, but there is always a danger when camping in these parts. It is not uncommon to run into a wild animal such as a deer, elk, moose, or even a bear. While it is best to stay away from these animals if you see them, sometimes there is reason to keep your phone or camera at the ready if you do happen to cross their paths.

Bears Enjoy Swimming and Doing Belly Flops

Recently a video was caught on a bear camera in Alaska of bears fishing, but one particular bear in the video decided to have more fun by belly flopping off of the waterfall into the water below. The video is adorable and is a reminder that although the big creatures can be dangerous and harmful to people, they are also similar to big furry kids. At the core of these animals, they want to have fun like the rest of us. If this video doesn't bring a smile to your face, then you must not be a happy person. Imagine hiking and coming across these bears and watching one belly flop in person. It would be a sight to see and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Keep Your Cameras Ready When Hiking in Idaho

Credit: mana5280 on Unsplash Credit: mana5280 on Unsplash loading...

While bears have been in the news lately for attacking people, this video is a reminder of how sometimes seeing them in the wild can be a reward as well. Never get too close to a bear, but if you see one frolicking in the water, fishing, or doing belly flops, make sure to have your phone nearby so as not to miss a chance to capture a once-in-a-lifetime video. Keep a safe distance and zoom in rather than try to get closer and alert the bear or any wild animal you are in the area. For all the bad stories about aggression, these animals are still a joy to watch in their natural habitat, and moments like this video remind us just how much like us these creatures can be.

The next time you are hiking or camping and come across a bear or wild animal, make sure you stay safe and keep your distance, but also be prepared to film footage and maybe catch a video like this. Yes, this video was shot from cameras with nobody around, but a few weeks ago I was able to catch a moose frolicking in a pond. Stay alert, and be ready because you never know what you may see or experience in the wilderness. Have fun and be safe, and make sure to share any unique experience online for everyone to enjoy.

