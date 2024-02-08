Idaho’s Most Popular Hobbies Ranked

Woodworking and quilt-making don’t make the cut? I came across a link from last summer ranking Idaho’s top five hobbies. These all make sense if you have time to take advantage of the outdoors and enjoy strenuous exercise. Fishing would be one hobby on the list that may not require you to sweat unless you’ve hooked a monster. The list provides the website with a great opportunity to show off Idaho scenery. Nothing wrong with that, but it got me thinking about other things we do.

I interviewed several women one year at the Twin Falls County Fair. They’re quilters. They also make picturesque things, and even while you can now buy some synthetic material called a quilt at a big box store, what they do is sometimes difficult, however. It can also be relaxing, as people who crochet tell me it calms them.

A hobby is an escape from outside pressures.

There was a legendary hockey player named Maurice “Rocket” Richard. When he retired, he spent countless days in his basement winding fishing lines onto spools. He then created a successful mail-order business. Reporters called it a sad end to his career, but he was happier winding line than when he had been on the ice.

When I drive by people fishing on Idaho lakes, reservoirs, and streams, I’m more relaxed just seeing them.

My dad used to tell me I needed a hobby, but he was a Type A stressor. After work, he would head to the barn and build high-quality shelves (we never lackor shelf space). A neighbor once said my dad was a guy who relaxed swinging a hammer. He was often thinking of his boss.