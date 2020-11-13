The holiday season is upon us, with less than two weeks until Thanksgiving, and this year the holidays are definitely going to be different as Idaho has just rolled back to Stage 2 in the COVID precautions. You may be used to having a massive gathering of family members from around the country, but this year that's off the table. At least we can still have turkey and potatoes on the table. Wouldn't that be so very 2020 if there were a turkey shortage or a potato famine? Go ahead and skip the green bean casserole this year. Despite the lack of company coming for the holidays, you may still feel inclined to get your house cleaned up by a pro to at least treat yourself to a clean home. Twin Falls is home to dozens of home cleaning businesses, so choosing the right one can be difficult.

Lucky for us, we have technology and we can can jump online to see reviews of local businesses. We checked on five different sites to see which house cleaning companies are the highest rated in Twin Falls. Between Yelp, Google, Care, Angie's List, and Home Advisor, we found quite a few high rated cleaning businesses. We narrowed it down to businesses that had great ratings but also had more than a dozen reviews. In the end, these are the highest rated cleaning crews in Twin Falls.

HOME CLEANING

Way Twin Unique Cleaning - 5 stars from 14 reviews.

SERVPro of Twin Falls - 4.8 from 90 reviews.

ServiceMaster of Magic Valley - 4.6 stars from 45 reviews.

Keeping Clean Corp - 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews.

Snake River Cleaning and Restoration - 4 stars on Yelp.

CARPET CLEANERS

Mr Steam Carpet Clean - 5 stars from 96 reviews.

Go Green Carpet Cleaning - 4.9 stars out of 175 reviews.

Bryan's Carpet Cleaning - 4.9 from 106 reviews.

Claude Brown's Carpet Cleaning - 4.9 stars from 92 reviews.

Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning - 4.9 out of 35 reviews.