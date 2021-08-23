TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you play the Idaho Lottery Powerball you'll see some big changes to the game that almost was eliminated in the state. The Idaho Lottery announced tonight is the first draw with new changes that give players more chances of winning prizes.

The Powerball was on the verge of going away on August 23, from Idaho when a proposal to expand the game to other countries was not met kindly by some state lawmakers. “Last March, it looked as if players would lose the choice to play Powerball,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. “However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022. Idaho’s favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they’ve loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball’s contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any other single game.”

Some of the major changes include a third draw each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. The Multi-State Lottery Association said the change will help create bigger Powerball jackpots. The estimated jackpot for August 23, is $293 million. Also, Powerball tickets sold in Idaho will cost $3 and will automatically feature the PowerPlay option that multiplies all non-jackpot winnings. Before, those that wanted the PowerPlay option had to pay $1 on top of the $2 Powerball ticket to have it added.