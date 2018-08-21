Boise State Broncos Football Team To Travel 13,000 Miles In 2018

A new breakdown of 2018 travel among the top 40 teams in college football estimates Boise State will be way up on the mileage list when the regular season ends in late November.

According to data by SBNation , the Broncos will travel approximately 13,200 miles from September to December, which puts them just shy of the 8th-ranked Miami Hurricanes (13,320) at the top of the list. The road mileage is a combination of roundtrip bus and flight totals from the Bronco's stadium ( Albertsons Stadium ) to their weekly opponent's home field. Boise State will average 1,093 miles traveled per game this season.

