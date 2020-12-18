Boise State Broncos Playing Sat For Conference Championship

Despite having two games in this already shortened 2020 season cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Boise State Broncos played well enough to get into the Mountain West Conference Championship game this weekend against San Jose State.

The Boise State football team will enter Saturday's championship game against the unbeaten San Jose State Spartans unranked. San Jose, who ended the regular season 6-0, won all of their games by double digit margins, including the team's season ending game December 11 at home against Nevada.

Despite an embarrassing loss to BYU at Albertsons Stadium on November 6, in which the broncos were crushed 51-17, the team also performed well, and finished with a record of 5-1. Boise State's special teams deserve a lot of credit this season. Boise State finished the season with three straight wins, and were a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

The broncos regular season matchup against San Jose State was cancelled prior to the November 28 scheduled game. The team's December 4 game against Nevada was also cancelled. BSU wrapped up the season with a less than impressive 17-9 victory against Wyoming. Weather played a factor in the game, in which the broncos managed just seven points in the second half.

The December 19 championship game will be played in Las Vegas. Fox television will air the game as its final of three college championship contests. The start time between San Jose State (6-0) and Boise State (5-1) is 2:40 P.M. (MT).

Congratulations to the 2020 BSU Broncos team for overcoming a number of physical hurdles, which included positive COVID tests and injuries, and finishing strong. We wish them the best of luck.