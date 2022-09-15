The weather has finally begun cooling off and it feels like fall. With the heat hopefully a thing of the past, it is time to enjoy the nice weather before the inevitable flip from heat to cold. That doesn't leave much time in Idaho to get outside and enjoy a few nice weekends before we are locked in for the long winter ahead. Take advantage of it and get outside this weekend by attending one or multiple of the events taking place. Here are some of the events taking place in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this weekend.

Thursday, September 15 - Support Jared Nebeker

Buhl Fire Department Buhl Fire Department loading...

If there is one event you attend this weekend, make it this one. Jared Nebeker is a firefighter in Buhl that was in a motorcycle accident on August, 26 and is now in for the fight of his life. His family needs our help, and from 6 PM until 9 PM at Milner's Gate, there will be an event and auction to help raise money for Jared and his family. You can go to his GoFundMe page by clicking the link in the story and following it, or you can buy $5 bracelets that say #NebekerStrong. If you are unable to attend this event, spread the word by mouth or by sharing the post linked in this paragraph. Come on out, enjoy some live music, food, and drinks, and check out the auction items, as we raise money to help Jared and his family as he fights for his life.

Saturday, September 17 - Rise Up Women's Retreat

Credit: Erik Brolin on Unsplash Credit: Erik Brolin on Unsplash loading...

For women that need some time to reflect and focus on themselves, there is a retreat this weekend that is perfect for you in Twin Falls. The Rise Up Women's Retreat is taking place this Saturday on the CSI Campus at the fine arts building and is taking place from 8:30 AM until 4 PM. The cost is $87 per person, which you can register by clicking the link, and it is a time for women to focus on themselves and to be inspired and uplifted, through education, community, and life-applicable resources. It will be a safe, non-judgmental atmosphere. They will focus on the four P's of what your purpose is to a happy and healthy lifestyle, tools for dealing with mental and behavioral health, and it will also be a fun and comfortable time for all.

Saturday, September 17 - Rim2Rim Race

Steve Glauner/Flickr Steve Glauner/Flickr loading...

A Magic Valley tradition returns this year, as Rim2Rim is taking place this weekend. The race is a 7.5 miles run and walk that begins and ends deep in the Snake Canyon, ending at Blue Lakes Country Club. There are different types of races you can enter, depending on your ability, and each has different start times and prices, that you can find by clicking the link in the paragraph. The race is put on by Habitat for Humanity who helps build strong and stable homes in communities of need. The event is more than a race, but also a charity event, and every participant is encouraged to ask others to donate $5 for the cause. For all the rules and details click the link.

Saturday, September 17 - Boise State Vs UT Martin

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Boise State will continue their season this Saturday afternoon when they take on UT Martin at 2 PM on FS1. This is a great chance for the Broncos to get a big win, let the younger players and backups get some meaningful snaps, and let fans watch with ease. As long as the Broncos take care of their business the way they should, this one should be a mark in the win column. If you want to see a full preview and prediction for the game, you can click the link in the paragraph. Set your DVRs and kick up your feet as you enjoy some Bronco football this weekend.

Saturday, September 17 - Magic Valley Speedway

Magic Valley Speedway Magic Valley Speedway loading...

With the weather expected to be nice this weekend, head on out for a fun family night or a night with the boys or girls and enjoy some time at the Magic Valley Speedway this Saturday night. Races start at 5 PM, and tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for seniors 62 and over, and $6 for children aged 6 to 12 and 5 and under are free. Military and first responders are free with a valid ID. You can check out mini stocks, bombers, stingers, and mods. The Magic Valley Speedway is located one mile west of the Twin Falls airport at 3389N 2800E Twin Falls.

While there isn't as much to do as there has been the last couple of weekends, there is still plenty to do. You may want to kick up your feet and rest from all that has been taking place, or perhaps take advantage of the nice weather and do some yard work this weekend. It is a great chance to get outside and enjoy the weather, stay in and enjoy football, or relax in other ways. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun, be safe, and enjoy the weather that Idaho has blessed us with this weekend.

