Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.

Friday, September 9 Through Sunday, September 11 - 9/11 Memorial Event

Vintage Planes Fly Over Southern California To Honor Vets on Memorial Day Getty Images loading...

The 9/11 Memorial event is back this year but will look much different than in the past. Instead of only being a one-day event, it will last three days this year. There will be a massive flag hung up in the canyon, but if you are unable to make it this weekend, the flag will hang until September 17, weather permitting. There will be a flag parade on Saturday, at 5 PM. You can participate or watch. The Heath Clark band will be performing, and there will be a flyover as well. There is much more taking place, and if you click the link you can find out the times and details for the festivities this weekend.

Friday, September 9 - Boise State vs New Mexico

Marshall v Boise State Getty Images loading...

The college football season for the Boise State Broncos rolls on this weekend as they play their first conference opponent of the season. Make sure you are aware that this week's game will be taking place on Friday and not Saturday. The Broncos will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7 PM, and the game will be televised on CBS Sports. For the second straight week, the Broncos will be on the road. They will look to rebound from their opening season loss, and get their first win and conference win of the 2022 season.

Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 - Cherry Cherry & Mainstreet Tribute

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

For all those that love live music and enjoy tribute bands, there is a two-night event in Burley that you will not want to miss. Cherry Cherry & Mainstreet will be performing this weekend at the King Fine Art Center in Burley. Cherry Cherry is a Neil Diamond tribute band, and Mainstreet is a tribute band for Bob Seger. Cheery Cherry will be performing on Friday, at 7 PM, with tickets on sale for $25. Mainstreet will be performing the next night, Saturday, at 7 PM with tickets also being $25. If you would like tickets to both shows, you can get them for $40, saving money instead of purchasing them separately.

Saturday, September 10 - Crop Hunger Walk

Credit: Arek Adeoye on Unsplash Credit: Arek Adeoye on Unsplash loading...

The weather is expected to be nice this weekend, and getting outside is a must to take advantage of it. While getting outside, make some new friends and help a good cause. The CROP Walk is a walk to help raise funds to stop world hunger. Part of the proceeds will go to local food banks, while other parts will go to help those nationally and internationally. The walk begins at Riverside Park in Heyburn, with registration beginning at 10 AM. The walk will begin at 10:30 AM, and you can walk as many laps as you are able and willing to do. For any questions, you can reach out to Colleen Parkin (208-431-0569) or Barbara Ward (208-670-3305).

Saturday, September 10 - Pooch Splash

Greg - Media Submission Greg - Media Submission loading...

If you enjoy going to Dierkes Lake but are sad to go without your dog, then this is the day you have been waiting for. From 11 AM until 3 PM on Saturday, Pooch Splash will be taking place and allows you to bring your dog to Dierkes Lake for an off-leash experience. There will be food, raffles, and treats for the dogs. There will like be many dogs there and most will be off-leash, so if your dog doesn't play well or you are allergic, then make sure to avoid Dierkes during this time on that day. For everyone else, enjoy the event and have fun watching your dog play and enjoy a joyful afternoon.

Saturday, September 10 - Rock the Range

YouTube YouTube loading...

Spend your weekend rocking at Rock the Range, taking place this Saturday at the Pebbles Pond Golf Course in Filer. The festivities start at 11 AM and the show won't stop until 10 PM. This is the first year for the event, and it will include six different bands and artists playing, all local, and will include food trucks as well. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of, and if things go according to plan, this will hopefully become a yearly event. Grab your friends, head on out to the golf course, and enjoy some live local music all day long as you hang out for the day eating, dancing, and having fun.

Saturday, September 10 - Walk to End Alzheimer's

Group of woman walking Creatas loading...

This is an awesome event to help raise awareness and funds for a disease that has affected many families in this country, but still needs a lot of research and funds to find a cure. The Walk for Alzheimer's is a great way to accomplish these and also get exercise and meet new people. The event is taking place at the College of Southern Idaho this Saturday. Registration begins at 10 AM, a ceremony will take place at 11 AM, with the walking beginning at 11:30 AM. The event is free, but since it is to raise funds for research, a donation is recommended and appreciated. Click on the link for more details on how to help or participate.

Saturday, September 10 - Boise Bacon and Beer Festival

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash loading...

What happens when you put two of the best things together at one event? You get the Boise Bacon and Beer Festival. The event is from 1 PM until 5 PM on Saturday at 5610 North Glenwood Street in Boise. Tickets are $45 per person, but that includes a festival glass, 15 drink tokens, 10 tickets for bacon, and a fun afternoon. You must be 21 or over to attend, and a portion of proceeds from the event go towards the charity Create Common Good. If you enjoy bacon, live music, and beer, then this event is worth the drive to Boise this weekend.

Saturday, September 10 - Wings N Things

Chicken Wings with BBQ Sauce ReDunnLev loading...

Wings N Things is back this weekend, and for any fan of wings, tailgating, or having a good time, then you will not want to miss this event. The event will take place from 4 PM until 7 PM in Twin Falls City Park. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. For those that do not know what the event is, it is essentially a giant tailgate party in the park. Try different wings and tailgating foods, enjoy games, and have a good time with the people of Twin Falls. If you have a child that goes to a local school, dress in their colors to support their school. It is a fun event that everyone talks about and is one that you will not want to miss this weekend.

Saturday, September 10 - Bands at the Bridge

Photo by set.sj on Unsplash Photo by set.sj on Unsplash loading...

With all the 9/11 events taking place this weekend, it would be easy to forget some of the other events taking place. While not technically a part of the Memorial event, Bands at the Bridge will merge with the festivities and become a giant party. The concert will take place from 6 PM until 8 PM on Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, and you can help tie bands on the bridge during the show. The event is to help raise awareness for mental health issues, and the bands on the bridge will have the words 'Love Yourself.' It is a great cause and a fun way to get out and enjoy some live music and a beautiful view as well.

The second weekend of September should be a fun one as the heat seems to have left, at least for the weekend, and there are many fun events taking place. It is a great weekend to get outside and to remember those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Make sure to check out the flag in the canyon, take a walk for research and awareness, and enjoy a football game, live music, or some good food. Whatever you do this weekend, have fun, enjoy, and be safe.

