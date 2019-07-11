Boise State-Georgia Tech Collide at Diamond Head Classic

Squaring off for the first time ever in men's basketball, Boise State and Georgia Tech will collide in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic December 22nd in Honolulu.

The game will be televised by ESPN and the winner will face either Houston or Portland in the semi finals December 23rd.

The championship game is set for Christmas night on ESPN2.

The Broncos last played in the Diamond Head Classic in 2013 beating Hawaii and South Carolina but losing to 14th ranked Iowa State at the time 70-66.

Also competing in this years Diamond Head Classic are Hawaii, UTEP, Ball State and Washington.