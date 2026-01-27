I don’t know why this is such a big expense. When my buddies used to come over to watch a ballgame, I would put out a couple of bags of Doritos, and they would bring their own beer. Everyone seemed happy, unless their team lost! I could buy 10 bags of Doritos this year, and still come in under the average price for the big championship game. A story from Fox Business pegs the cost for an average party at 140 dollars. Probably most of the cost involves the price of wings.

Guess Which Fans Will Pay the Most?

Here’s another twist: the highest cost per party is going to be in Seattle, which has a team in the finale. I guess the price of veggie wings and tofu is a challenge.

I remember watching many big games with friends, and I don’t recall much of a party atmosphere, aside from screaming at the TV screen. But you have a lot of people who can’t tell a football from a sugar beet who show up for the last game of the season, and I guess they come for the finger foods. The annoying halftime shows are also presented for the non-fans in the audience. Folks, it’s just a game, and it's played with the same rules as every other game during the season.

I Was a Champion Eater, if Not Necessarily a Player

I will confess a bit of gluttony following the 1983 season. I watched the Raiders down Washington at a party where basically nobody else showed up. There was a massive tray of chicken wings, and I couldn’t see them going to waste. I ate 70 of them during the course of the evening.