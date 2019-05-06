Boise State Takes 2 of 3 From No.25 Colorado State

The 25th ranked Colorado State Ram softball team hadn't lost a season series all year until this past weekend at Dona Larsen Park.

Boise State improved to 34-11 on the year winning 2 of 3 games over the weekend and becoming the first team to best Colorado State in a three game series. The Rams are 37-11.

The Broncos took the opener last Friday 6-5 in 12 innings when Rebekah Cervantes stroked a bases loaded walk off single. Colorado State took Saturdays game 3-1 and Sunday in the rubber match Boise State posted a 3-1 victory thanks in part to Bradie Fillmore's two run homer.

The Broncos now hit the road to close out the regular season this weekend at Fresno State. Boise State is hoping to impress the voters and earn an at large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State earned the Mountain West bid by taking the regular season championship.