Boise State University To Take Monthly Tuition For Online Classes

Boise State University will soon be offering students the opportunity to make monthly tuition payments aside from the traditional upfront full semester payment.

According to information provided by localnews8.com , BSU is giving students who take courses on the Internet the option of making month to month payments for educational fees, through a new agreement with CapEd Credit Union . Tuition payments for collegiate courses usually come in the form of a yearly, or per semester, basis.

The new payment system is one that has apparently been mulled over by university officials for quite some time. The average semester tuition at Boise State University is currently $3,800 for residents, and $11,000 for non-residents, according to the university's website .

Once the new payment system is in place, Boise State will become the only four-year university in Idaho to offer such a service. Discounts on tuition will also be offered depending on the amount of units carried by a student.