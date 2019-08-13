Boise State Voted No.1 in Mountain West Soccer Poll

Boise State received four first place votes and 109 points to top the Mountain West preseason soccer poll.

The voting was done by the 12 coaches in the conference and the Broncos edged defending conference champion San Jose State for the number one spot.

The Broncos, who open the season August 23rd at Idaho, feature two time Mountain West player of the year Raimee Sherle who earlier this summer was named to a watch list as one of the top soccer players in the country.

Boise States first home soccer match will be August 25th at 1 p.m. against Eastern Washington.

Here now a look at the preseason poll:

Mountain West Soccer Poll:

1.Boise State (109pts), 2.San Jose State (105pts), 3.New Mexico (104pts), 4.San Diego State, 5.UNLV, 6.Wyoming, 7.Fresno State, 8,Colorado College, 9. Utah State, 10.Colorado State, 11.Air Force and 12.Nevada.