Boise Woman Killed in Head-on Crash

(KLIX)-A Boise woman was killed Sunday in a head-on crash near Parma. According to Idaho State Police, at around 6 a.m. 32-year-old Crystal Bates, was driving a Suzuki SUV on US-20 when she crossed the center line and hit a Volkswagen sedan head-on.

ISP says Bates was taken by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, Carlos Lopez-Zeferino, 29, of Caldwell was also flown to St. Alphonsus. The crash blocked the highway for about four hours.