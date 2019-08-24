The ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Premieres on Netflix in October

Not to be outdone this D23 weekend, Netflix just unveiled a huge bit of streaming news of their own: the Breaking Bad movie isn’t just happening. It’s already done. And it premieres on the streaming service in a matter of weeks.

The New York Times got the scoop and also provided this plot synopsis for the film:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

Yes, Aaron Paul’s Jesse is the star of the film. And is Bryan Cranston also in El Camino? All Paul would say about that to the Times was “I think people will be really happy with what they see.” Which sure sounds like a yes.

Paul told the Times that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan called him two years to talk about the show’s upcoming 10th anniversary, and mentioned “an idea of where to take it from here,” following the series finale. Paul told Gilligan he would “follow him into a fire.” They shot the movie quietly last year in New Mexico, although rumors did surface at that time that some kind of Breaking Bad project might be in the works. They didn’t unveil the news until the movie was completed, giving fans a huge surprise.

And here’s one more surprise, the trailer for the movie is here:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premieres on Netflix on October 11. It will air on AMC some time after that.