Cousin Eddie or Breaking Bad on the Streets of Twin Falls, ID

And the Cat in the Hat made an appearance. The RV has been parked along a street I sometimes cross driving home from work. It partially obscures oncoming traffic from the left as I pass through the intersection. I try and wait until I think a car would pass it before I pull forward from the stop sign. Until Sunday, I didn’t give the camper much thought and then it struck me. Cousin Eddie! From the National Lampoon Vacation movies. Along with the character played by Chevy Chase, a comedy team rivalling the all-time best.

I doubled back and took a picture of the RV. A dog inside barked loudly. Then I posted a shot to Facebook and some commenters suggested it also looks like the lab from Breaking Bad. I never got to see more than two episodes of the show but recall what they’re talking about.

As I continued my drive home I spotted the Cat in the Hat. There had been a yard sale at the same house the day before. In fact, there are frequent sales there. I’ve stopped in the past as I was hunting for bookshelves. Apparently, the Seuss character didn’t sell over the weekend. Of course, it would look great in the lobby of Townsquare Media. Our studios are filled with references to Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter and Castaway. What’s one more literary reference?

I was going to post one more weekend picture. Passing one house I saw what I thought was a Trump flag (there are still many flying across Twin Falls). Turns out it was a World Championship flag for the Dodgers. Not nearly as controversial!

Picture by Bill Colley.