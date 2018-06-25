Burn Restrictions Announced for Southern Idaho Counties

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLX) Two southern Idaho counties have announced fire restrictions into the first week of summer. Elmore County announced a county wide burn ban that also includes within city limits that prohibits open burning. However, people can continue to have small backyard fire pits for recreational use such as cooking. The fire pit may not be used to burn yard waste during the ban. Idahofireinfo.com has also posted a notice of a burn ban within Owyhee County that prohibits burning on all private property in unincorporated areas. It does not include improved campgrounds operated by Idaho Power Company. These bans are only within the county jurisdiction and not at the federal level. The restrictions would impact people's ability to get a burn permit from the state.