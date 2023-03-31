Pictures Describe a Day in the Life of Southern Idaho

Look, we all have multiple pictures of Shoshone Falls, the canyon, the Perrine Bridge, and Twin Falls in our photo albums. The tourists have the same, however. There are sometimes other images that best represent the valley. The grittiness of the people and the working-class roots of southern Idaho. I was thinking of some local cafes. Or about the silos behind Depot Grill.

We have some classic architecture from homes, the courthouse to some of the older churches.

The Buffalo Cafe comes to mind as a favorite stop among the locals. Get there early or be prepared for a line!

History is all around us and much of southern Idaho is a film set. I recall a visit to Filer many years ago. History isn't famous names. It happens to average people as they go about their lives. Your forefathers bought gas here.

Many places celebrate the past in pictures, as you can see from this view in Elmore County.

Even more modern buildings harken to a pioneer past. You can grab a cold drink and gas at Rock Creek.

In Wendell, they recognize the importance of dairy when it comes to the local economy. This is one of my favorite buildings in the region. It tells you all you need to know about the culture.

One morning in Picabo I saw this relaxing sight. It speaks to quiet living.

Then we come full circle. Sunrise on a summer morning in Twin Falls.

