Pictures Describe a Day in the Life of Southern Idaho

Pictures Describe a Day in the Life of Southern Idaho

Credit Bill Colley.

Look, we all have multiple pictures of Shoshone Falls, the canyon, the Perrine Bridge, and Twin Falls in our photo albums.  The tourists have the same, however.  There are sometimes other images that best represent the valley.  The grittiness of the people and the working-class roots of southern Idaho.  I was thinking of some local cafes.  Or about the silos behind Depot Grill.

We have some classic architecture from homes, the courthouse to some of the older churches.

The Buffalo Cafe comes to mind as a favorite stop among the locals.  Get there early or be prepared for a line!

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

History is all around us and much of southern Idaho is a film set.  I recall a visit to Filer many years ago.  History isn't famous names.  It happens to average people as they go about their lives.  Your forefathers bought gas here.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

Many places celebrate the past in pictures, as you can see from this view in Elmore County.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

Even more modern buildings harken to a pioneer past.  You can grab a cold drink and gas at Rock Creek.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

In Wendell, they recognize the importance of dairy when it comes to the local economy.  This is one of my favorite buildings in the region.  It tells you all you need to know about the culture.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

One morning in Picabo I saw this relaxing sight.  It speaks to quiet living.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

Then we come full circle.  Sunrise on a summer morning in Twin Falls.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.
Filed Under: elmore county, Filer, Wendell, western living
Categories: American History, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX