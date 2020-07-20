Businesses In Twin Falls Requiring Masks
We will update this as more or less are on the list but as of right now here is a list of all the stores requiring masks and when they will be mandated.
Masks are a pretty controversial subject right now. I respect anyone's decision to wear or not wear a mask and I respect a business' right to decide if they want to require masks or not. So right now there are some businesses starting to require mask wearing in their stores.
Starting July 20th, Walmart will require masks in their stores
July 22nd Kroger, including Smith's and Fred Meyer will require people to wear masks
Costco still requires masks
Target will require masks to be worn starting August 1st
Best Buy has started requiring masks
Dollar Tree requires customers to wear masks
Kohl's started requiring masks July 20th
Starbucks started requiring masks July 15th
AT&T and Verizon also both require masks
Home Depot will require masks starting July 22nd
Lowes now requires face coverings in all U.S stores
Alberstons require masks July 21st
Express Appliance requires masks
Famous Footware
Big 5
Walgreens
Winco will require masks starting July 24th
Bed Bath and Beyond begins requiring masks July 24th
Twin Falls Animal Shelter requires visitors to wear masks
If you know of any stores that require masks that we may have missed please let us know. Everything is changing and we want to be as up to date as possible. If we missed anything it was not intentional.