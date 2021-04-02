Twin Falls School District Release Results Of Survey On Masks

The Twin Falls School District sent out a survey to parents and staff to see the comfortability level of wearing a mask in schools. The survey states that due to current guidelines recommending that schools use face covering regardless of community risk, and that the school district doesn't align with that, they sent out a survey to gather input.

The Twin Falls School District has made the decision to go to green protocols immediately but continue with face mask requirements until May 21st. The survey is based on parents, students and staff responses.

According to the survey and the parent and student responses, 44 percent of parents and students strongly disagree with requiring face coverings through the end of the year and 36 percent of parents and students strongly agree with masks required through the end of the year.

45 percent of the staff agree with the face coverings being mandatory through the end of the year and 31 percent strongly disagree.

According to the survey 52 percent of parents and students strongly disagree with mace coverings being optional and following a 10 day quarantine for high exposure children and staff.

45 percent of staff also strongly disagree with this assertion.

According to the survey, 50 percent of parents strongly disagree with face coverings being optional and a quarantine for 5 days after high exposure, and make them wear a mask 5 days at school.

47 percent of staff also disagree with this option as well.

You can also see the comments from the survey and get all the details at the Twin Falls School District website. We are still not sure what the outcome of this survey will be just yet.