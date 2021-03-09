CDC Gives New Guidelines To Fully Vaccinated Idaho Residents

I wonder if the CDC is a fun place to work?

They do deal with some of the biggest issues with which man can be confronted: food recalls, pandemics, and zombies. Yeah, they have actually published a tongue-in-cheek survival guide to a zombie apocalypse. I think it's good (entertaining) that they can find a way to raise awareness about being prepared for emergency and disaster situations. We do know zombies will get anyone's attention. Nice job CDC.

One of their more serious recent announcements may have been overlooked by most Idahoans. In regards to the pandemic and vaccinations, they announced new guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated. Since Idaho isn't a state where masks have been mandated by the government, many of us have already been living on the edge and gathering in larger-than-recommended groups without masks.

Under the new guidelines, when you've been fully vaccinated you can start getting back to a normal, mask-less, life with friends and family who are also fully vaccinated. They do state that you should continue precautions in public spaces, but when gathering with family and friends you can begin to ease up on the masks. You can also gather in small groups with unvaccinated people and not wear a mask. This applies to those who have been fully vaccinated and intend to have a small gathering with relatives or friends from one other household. Medium and large gatherings are still discouraged, especially when health precautions aren't being observed. Diligent hand washing or hand sanitizing is still recommended in all situations.