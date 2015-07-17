BYU Idaho Student Turns Himself In After Threat

REXBURG, Idaho. (KIFI) A 24-year-old BYU Idaho student was arrested Wednesday night after confessing to sending a threat to BYU Idaho.

Rexburg Police said the student approached a BYUI security officer at around 6 p.m. Wednesday and claimed responsibility for the threat on the social media internet app "Yik Yak". The student was booked into the Madison County jail on a misdemeanor charge of telephone harassment. He was being held on a $10,000 bond Wednesday night.

Police Captain Randy Lewis said the first message was posted at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday and a second message a short time later. The first stated, "BYUI is in trouble tomorrow. Don't go to school." The second statement read, " This is not a joke. Your classmates or you will be hurt."