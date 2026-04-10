Some spring weekends are made for working or playing in the sun. Others not so much, especially when it’s cooler and wet. If you need an indoor family experience, let me recommend the Idaho State Museum in Boise. It’s easy to get there, and near the zoo, just across the street from Julia Davis Park. There’s an admission fee, but I found it cheaper than a visit to the movie theater, and about the cost of a cheeseburger and fries.

There are a Few Rules for Visitors

You can take pictures throughout most of the museum. The only restricted area is the art gallery, where there’s an effort to protect the intellectual property of the painters. I’ve found this varies among museums. It’s often based on who owns the painting or if it’s on loan.

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You’ll find exhibits about logging, mining, ranching, and farming.

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When I was there, I found a massive exhibit about the Big Burn. I was under the impression that the room warmed up as the timeline of the fire rolled by on the screen. Others have told me it wasn’t my imagination.

A Few Hours without a Care

There’s no rush once you get past the entryway. There are plenty of places where you can take a seat and relax, which, on a day when the rain is pouring and the wind is howling, is a respite from the elements. There’s also a large ballroom, which can be rented for major events and often hosts corporate gatherings and political campaign gatherings. If you have friends or family visiting from other states, this is a place where they can learn about why Idaho is a special place.