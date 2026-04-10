I guess a Type A personality would love the drive. When it comes to white-knuckle driving, I’m not a fan, but I do love the scenery. One fall day, I was driving over a snowy Teton Pass, and I knew the people tailgating me weren’t happy. A lot of them make the same drive every day, but each twist and turn was new to me. Then there are the roads that suddenly surprise. Route 20 runs from Coast to Coast and, at one time, was probably Idaho’s most traveled stretch of road.

It's the Sudden Change in Terrain

When I worked back east, I lived in two towns on the same road, which was about as straight as a teetotaler among my friends. If you’re driving into Idaho from the east and going west, there are some very straight sections of the highway. The sudden change comes west of Fairfield. I’ve only made the trip in spring and summer. Winter is probably the real challenge. There is an overlook where you can pull over and rest your knuckles. You can look out and see the squiggly line of a road.

A Challenge but One I Love

As challenging as it may seem, in my opinion, it’s one of the top 10 drives in the entire state. I’ll offer a couple of honorable mentions when it comes to Highways 55, 75, and 3, with the latter being the easiest, but with a spectacular view of forests and swamps. I enjoy visiting our neighboring states. Montana is breathtaking, and the drive to Crater Lake in Oregon should be done once in a lifetime. However, you never have to leave Idaho when it comes to being impressed on any vacation.