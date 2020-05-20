Canyon Crest In Twin Falls Reopens With New Menu

Management of one of Twin Falls dining and event centers recently announced the venue has reopened for customers and has made some changes to its menu.

With stage two of Idaho Governor Brad Little's COVID-19 reintegration plan now four days old, Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, at 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, announced May 19 via its Facebook page that they are open for business. The announcement, which has also been updated on the venue's official website, gives information on hours of operation, appetizer specials and a link to the new menu.

The hours are 3:00 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour is 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at which point appetizers are 25% off. Dining on Sundays and Mondays for large groups is available by reservation. Canyon Crest is also in the process of booking events for later in 2020, in which they host food events, weddings, corporate gatherings, and other functions.

Canyon Crest has been a popular choice for Magic Valley customers due to its great view of the Snake River below, its champagne brunches and large outdoor seating space. Canyon Crest has also hosted the Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death By Chocolate event in recent years.

Many of the Magic Valley's most other popular restaurants reopened this week. With Twin Falls and Canyon Crest High Schools conducting senior graduation parades this week, patio sections of popular Twin Falls spots like the Anchor Bistro & Bar were full of customers again, which was a welcomed sight.

