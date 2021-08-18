Rally Against Forced Vaccines Planned for Friday in Twin Falls

If there are talks between workers and the hospital it’s being done in great secrecy. Ever since St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center told staff not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot or go walking, there have been outside efforts to encourage talks, possibly a delay of the deadline and to reach some sort of compromise. Workers who don’t get vaccinated face termination at the end of August.

Rallies at various hospitals across the state have attracted, in some cases, thousands of demonstrators supporting liberty. Which is a synonym for choice. Meanwhile, the state legislature shows no inclination to bring itself back in session to consider workplace bans on forced vaccinations.

A great deal of lip service was given to those demanding a choice but Republican leadership, which leads state government, insisted it couldn’t interfere with private business decisions in an “at will” state. In other words, you don’t have a right to a job and your boss can fire you without cause.

Keep in mind two key points. The same Republican leadership, with Governor Brad Little at the head, interfered greatly with private industry during spring 2020. Thousands of businesses were labeled non-essential. Some never re-opened. There were rumblings among legislative leaders behind the scenes but few chose a public spat with the Governor.

My second point, and it’s not only opinion but fact, the average hourly worker in Idaho doesn’t underwrite political campaigns. Lobbyists for the healthcare industry and big businesses provide the checks that grease the slides of political campaigns.

Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin backs choice. She’ll be at Friday’s rally at 5 o’clock in the afternoon. She’ll offer more details in advance Friday morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX.