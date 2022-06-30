THAMA, Idaho (KLIX)-Search crews are looking for several people who went missing after a boat capsized on a North Idaho river Tuesday evening. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called at around 7 p.m. to the Pend Orville River near the community of Thama where four people went into the water when a performance boat capsized. The Bonner County Marine Division and Dive Team was able to recover one body from the water. The sheriff's office said five county boats and Idaho Fish and Game boat were looking for the other three people reportedly on the boat. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office sent a boat with a sonar system to help in the search. The capsized boat has since been recovered and pulled to the shore. The sheriff's office did not provide names or ages of the victims. The incident is under investigation.

